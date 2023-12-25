Tamilisai Soundararajan, Revanth Reddy greet people on Christmas

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor and Chief Minister greeted the Christian community on Christmas.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended her ‘warm greetings to all the Christian fraternity and the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

“Christmas is a joyous occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus and cherish his ideals. His life symbolizes love, forgiveness, truth, compassion, brotherhood, and sacrifice,” she said in her message.

“I wish this Christmas to bring in boundless joy, love, peace, and prosperity to all. In the true spirit of Christmas, let us resolve to make this world more prosperous, healthy, peaceful, and compassionate,” the Governor added.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the teachings of Jesus, peace, love, brotherhood and tolerance should be followed forever.

The Chief Minister said that a secular government has been formed in the state while maintaining religious harmony, transparent administration and democratic values.

The Chief Minister wished the Christian community would celebrate Christmas with joy and happiness and follow the path preached by Jesus Christ and take part in the development of society.