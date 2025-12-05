Tamil Nadu Police bus, car gutted in fire after collision in Delhi, no casualty

NEW DELHI: A Tamil Nadu Police bus and a car were completely gutted after the vehicles caught fire following a collision near Delhi Haat in Janakpuri on Friday morning, police said.

No casualty was reported in in the incident, they said.

A PCR call was received around 11.38 am, reporting that a bus had caught fire near the popular marketplace. Police personnel reached the spot and found a Tamil Nadu Police bus and a car in a charred condition, an officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the car had rammed the police bus from behind, following which both vehicles caught fire. However, the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, the officer said.

According to the officials, all occupants managed to escape safely but fire had fully engulfed both vehicles by the time responders arrived.

The Forensic Science Laboratory and the district crime team have been called to inspect the scene, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, the police said.