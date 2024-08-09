Tamil Nadu man held with jackal hide in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a man from neighbouring Tamil Nadu for trying to sell jackal hide recently.

Based on intelligence inputs, the DRI Bengaluru officials conducted a thorough surveillance operation.

“During this operation, the individual was intercepted on the outskirts of Bengaluru, while attempting to complete the sale. Two jackal skins (Canis aureus) were recovered from his baggage,” the DRI said in a statement.

According to DRI, Jackals are protected under Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and the possession and trade of jackal trophies is illegal and punishable offense.

Jackal trophies are high in demand in the black market.

“The skins have been seized under the Wildlife Protection Act ,1972, and the individual has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing to uncover a broader wildlife trafficking network,” the DRI said.