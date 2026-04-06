Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Congress in tacit understanding with BJP: Mamata

She claimed that though five states are going to the polls simultaneously, the Election Commission transferred around 500 officers in West Bengal in comparison to a handful in other poll-bound states.

Banerjee said she would tour the country to forge opposition unity against the saffron party after the Assembly elections.

Addressing a poll rally in Nadia district in support of party candidates, the CM claimed that several officers of the West Bengal cadre had been sent to Tamil Nadu as observers by the Election Commission following the announcement of Assembly polls.

"You (BJP) must be having some tacit understanding with the Congress and Stalin," she alleged.