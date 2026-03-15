Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Stalin vs Edappadi vs Vijay

According to the poll panel, voting in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

This is a battle where incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin is hoping to retain power while his principal rival Edappadi K Palaniswami is hoping to lead his party, the AIADMK, back to Fort St George. Equally importantly – or perhaps more importantly – it is a litmus test for actor-politician Vijay, whose nascent party, the TVK, is taking on the two Dravidian parties.