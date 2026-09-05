Tamil Nadu agrees to raise judges’ retirement age

“Pending amendment of the rules, no judicial officer in the aforesaid States who has attained the age of 60 years shall superannuate until he attains the age of 62 years, subject to an assessment of his suitability and performance by the High Court concerned,” it said.

The top court directed Andhra, AP, HP, UP, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Keralam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, NCT of Delhi, J&K, and Puducherry to reconsider their decision on the retirement age and reach a decision within two weeks and submit a compliance report.

The top court said it has taken into consideration the fact that age differential may be a legitimate expectation in the superior judiciary.

“The crying need of the hour is to ensure that the attrition of experienced judicial talent be arrested so that the gap between the sanctioned and the working strength in the judicial service is reduced,” it said.