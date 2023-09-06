'Take suo moto cognizance to ban political organisations carrying country’s name'

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday hit out at both the opposition and NDA on Wednesday over furore over use of word ‘Bharat’ in the official invite for G20 dinner and said the bloc of parties opposed to the BJP have given opportunity to the ruling party at the Centre to make changes in the Constitution by keeping the name of their alliance as INDIA.

She said there is an apprehension among people that both the ruling party and the opposition are hand-in-glove on the issue and urged the Supreme to take suo moto cognizance and ban organisations, parties and alliances that are made in the name of the country.

Mayawati said her party’s policy of equidistance from the two alliances is proving correct. “The fact is, that under a well-fabricated conspiracy, the opposition has given the opportunity to BJP-NDA to make changes in the Constitution by keeping the name of their alliance as INDIA...This is a planned conspiracy of the ruling party and the opposition...The people understand the politics they have put forward before the elections...They have sidelined the important issues of unemployment, poverty and inflation,” she said.

Mayawati said the BJP-NDA alliance should have gone to the Supreme Court against the 'INDIA' name of the alliance or they should have made a law prohibiting the naming of the alliance similar to the name of the country. “We urge Supreme to take suo moto cognizance and ban organisations, parties and alliances which are made in the name of the country,” she said.

The BSP leader alleged there is a planned conspiracy between the ruling party and the opposition and termed it “shallow politics” which is “anti-people”. Recalling the role of BR Ambedkar in drafting the Constitution, she said it is unjustified to change or tweak the Constitution and to play with the sentiments of people. “Our party doesn't find it justified that means it is totally wrong," the BSP Chief said. Opposition parties have raised furore following Rashtrapati Bhawan sending out invitations for a G20 dinner on September 9 on behalf of 'President of Bharat' alleging that the government was resorting to “drama” just because they got together and called their bloc as INDIA.

BJP leaders have strongly supported the move by the government.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday posted on ‘X’ a picture of the dinner invite to him from the President and wrote a few lines from the national anthem. "This should have happened earlier. This gives great satisfaction to the mind. 'Bharat' is our introduction. We are proud of it. The President has given priority to 'Bharat'. This is the biggest statement to come out of the colonial mindset," the minister said. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh made a series of posts on the issue on Tuesday. “So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'.Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this “Union of States” is under assault,” he said in a post on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

The Congress leader accused the Modi government of trying to distort history and said ‘BHARAT” is objective of INDIA parties. “It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT Jeetega INDIA!,” Jairam Ramesh said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a veiled dig at opposition parties. In an interview with ANI, the minister said that the connotation of the word ‘Bharat’ is also reflected in the Constitution. “India that is Bharat, it is there in the Constitution. Please, I would invite everybody to read it,” Jaishankar said.

The minister was asked about the opposition parties’ reaction and if the government is going to reposition India as Bharat coinciding with the G20 summit.

“Look when you say Bharat in a sense, a meaning and understanding and a connotation that comes with it and that is reflected in our Constitution as well,” Jaishankar said.