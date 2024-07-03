Tahawwur Rana faces extradition to India over 2008 Mumbai attacks

MUMBAI: Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana is one step closer to facing charges in India for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. A federal court has highlighted that Rana's extradition is consistent with the provisions of the US-India extradition treaty.

During a recent session at the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, Assistant US Attorney Bram Alden presented compelling evidence, including associations with co-conspirators and fake visa applications. He emphasized the severity of the attacks which claimed 166 lives and left 239 injured.

Rana, currently detained in Los Angeles, has appealed against the decision. His attorney argues that extraditing Rana violates double jeopardy laws, pointing to an earlier acquittal in Chicago. However, Alden maintains that the treaty provisions support India's right to prosecute Rana.