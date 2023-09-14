Tactical Combat Robots set to revolutionize army operations

JAMMU: The future of warfare is increasingly becoming automated as the military adopts cutting-edge technology to enhance its capabilities.

Unmanned combat systems are at the forefront of this technological revolution and Xena 5.0, a Tactical Combat Robot, is paving the way for a new era in military operations.

Xena 5.0 represents a remarkable leap in unmanned combat technology. This robotic marvel is designed as a tactical combat vehicle equipped with an array of cameras and is remotely operated.

What sets it apart is its versatility; it can be fitted with various armaments, including a 5.56 Light Machine Gun (LMG) and a Grenade Launcher, all controlled remotely. This robotic powerhouse is not just a weapon but also a tool for surveillance, capable of achieving speeds of up to 30 kilometers per hour.

One of the key advantages of Xena 5.0 is its applicability across a wide range of military scenarios. It's not limited to combat but can also be deployed for rescue missions. Moreover, it can transport arms, ammunition, and critical supplies to forward areas, reducing the risk to soldiers in volatile regions during wartime or counter-insurgency operations. Mohan Chaudhary, a spokesperson from Club First Robotics, the organization behind Xena 5.0, shared insights into this groundbreaking development.

"This is a mini robot, which has a capacity of 500 kg. We have designed this robot to support our soldiers in various ways, including surveillance in challenging terrains like deserts and coastal areas, where supply lines may be disrupted. Instead of risking human lives, we can send this robot from a distance of up to 2 kilometers."

Robotic vehicles like Xena 5.0 are poised to play a pivotal role in modern warfare. They offer the military the ability to operate in hostile environments without endangering soldiers' lives.

The adoption of such advanced technologies underscores the ongoing transformation of armed forces worldwide. As they increasingly integrate robotic systems into their operations, the future of warfare is set to be shaped by automation, minimizing risk to human personnel while maximizing efficiency and effectiveness on the battlefield.