Begin typing your search...

    SWR announces temporary augmentation of trains for Christmas, New Year; check details

    Train No. 16527 Yesvantpur – Kannur Express will be temporarily augmented with one AC three tier coach from Dec 22 to Jan 3, 2025.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Dec 2024 4:31 PM IST
    SWR announces temporary augmentation of trains for Christmas, New Year; check details
    X
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified the temporary augmentation of four express trains to clear extra rush of passengers in view of Christmas and New Year Festival.

    Train No. 16527 Yesvantpur – Kannur Express will be temporarily augmented with one AC three tier coach from Dec 22 to Jan 3, 2025.

    Train No. 16528 Kannur – Yesvantpur Express will be temporarily augmented with one AC three tier Coach from Dec 23 to Jan 4, 2025.

    Train No. 17315 Vasco Da Gama – Velankanni Express will be temporarily augmented with one AC three tier coach on Dec 23, 2024.

    Train No. 17316 Velankanni – Vasco Da Gama Express will be temporarily augmented with one AC three tier Coach on Dec 24, 2024, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

    South Western Railwaytemporary augmentationChristmas
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick