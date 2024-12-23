SWR announces temporary augmentation of trains for Christmas, New Year; check details

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified the temporary augmentation of four express trains to clear extra rush of passengers in view of Christmas and New Year Festival.

Train No. 16527 Yesvantpur – Kannur Express will be temporarily augmented with one AC three tier coach from Dec 22 to Jan 3, 2025.

Train No. 16528 Kannur – Yesvantpur Express will be temporarily augmented with one AC three tier Coach from Dec 23 to Jan 4, 2025.

Train No. 17315 Vasco Da Gama – Velankanni Express will be temporarily augmented with one AC three tier coach on Dec 23, 2024.

Train No. 17316 Velankanni – Vasco Da Gama Express will be temporarily augmented with one AC three tier Coach on Dec 24, 2024, a release issued by Southern Railway said.