Swedish giant SAAB to showcase Gripen E for second consecutive edition at Aero India 2025

CHENNAI: Ahead of the upcoming Aero India 2025 in February, Swedish defence manufacturer SAAB announced on Monday that it will showcase its lightweight, single-engine supersonic fighter, the Gripen E.

This will mark the second consecutive edition that SAAB will feature a display of its most advanced fighter. The Gripen E was also part of the static display at 2021 edition, where it attracted large crowds and offered spectators the chance to sit in the cockpit for a hands-on experience of the delta-winged aircraft.

Currently, the Gripen is on display at the Bengaluru Security Dialogue, co-hosted by the Takshashila Institution and Dynamic Technologies.

This announcement comes at a time when the Indian government is expected to soon issue a Request for Proposal (RfP) for the procurement of 114 multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) to be manufactured in India.

The Gripen E is powered by the robust GE F414G engine, offering impressive range and the capability to carry a significant payload across 10 hardpoints. It is equipped with an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, an InfraRed Search and Track System (IRST), and advanced electronic warfare and communication systems.

The aircraft also features integrated AI technology and advanced EP-17 cockpit, highlighted by the Wide Area Display (WAD). This system aids the pilot's decision-making, offering vital support during complex missions. The WAD presents information in an intuitive format, enhancing the pilot’s ability to select, launch, and guide weapons with precision, while ensuring seamless coordination with other members of the tactical air unit.

"Designed for forward-thinking air forces, the Gripen E integrates cutting-edge technologies in systems, sensors, weapons, and pods, ensuring a combat advantage and air superiority in highly contested environments," SAAB stated in a statement.

It is worth noting that SAAB is the only global company to have secured approval from the Indian government for 100-percent ownership of an Indian-based operation. The company's man-portable, shoulder-launched Carl-Gustaf M4 will also be manufactured in India as part of the "Make in India" initiative.