Swearing-in ceremony of new govt on Dec 13, says MP CM-designate Mohan Yadav

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Mohan Yadav on Monday said the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on December 13.

Yadav was addressing reporters in the evening after he was chosen as the leader of the BJP's legislature party.

Yadav had met Governor Mangubhai Patel and staked claim to form the next government after he was declared as the BJP legislature party leader.

He was accompanied by outgoing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party chief VD Sharma, and the three Central observers to the Raj Bhavan, a BJP spokesperson said.

The governor invited Yadav to form a government in the state and handed over a letter pertaining to his appointment as the next chief minister.

The BJP retained power in MP in the November 17 assembly polls by winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, while the Congress finished a distant second with 66.