Swarms of winged ants force closure of two operation theatres at Durg hospital

The operation theatres in the mother-child unit of the district hospital were closed as a precautionary measure after a large number of flying ants were found inside the OTs, Civil Surgeon of the hospital Dr Ashish Minj said.

"The winged ants entered the operation theatres due to the ongoing heavy rains. To ensure patient safety and maintain sterile conditions, both OTs were temporarily closed," he said.

Dr Minj said no surgeries have been affected by the closure as the hospital's emergency operation theatre is being used to carry out all required procedures.