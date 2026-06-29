Swapped Physics paper saw no increase in marks, claims CBSE Class 12 student Vedant

Vedant claimed that while the CBSE had earlier admitted that the answer sheets were swapped and assured that marks will be corrected during re-evaluation, no significant increase has been seen in his overall score.

However, a purported statement by the CBSE doing rounds on social media rebutted his claims and said after re-evaluation his score increased by 9 marks.

"The candidate in his social media post has claimed that only one mark each has increased in two subjects and no marks increased in Physics. However, it is factually incorrect and blatant lie," the purported statement said.