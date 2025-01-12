Begin typing your search...

    Swami Vivekananda inspired youths to work towards nation-building: Prez Murmu

    AuthorPTIPTI|12 Jan 2025 9:26 AM IST
    President Droupadi Murmu 

    NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tributes to spiritual leader and social reformer Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, saying he inspired youths to work towards nation-building and serve humanity.

    His legacy continues to inspire countless people around the world, Murmu said in a post on X.

    Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863.

    "I pay my humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. Swamiji took the great spiritual message of India to the Western world. He infused a new self-confidence among the people of India," the President said.

    He inspired the youth to unleash their potential, work towards nation-building and serve humanity, she said.

