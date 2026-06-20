Suvendu says 'Paschimbanga Divas' 'destiny-defining day', to be observed officially for first time

In a social media post, Adhikari extended greetings to the people of the state and said the BJP government was committed to restoring what he called the "true historical narrative" behind the formation of West Bengal.

"Today, June 20, is an extremely important day in the history of West Bengal and a destiny-defining day for Bengalis. On this historic day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and saffron salutations to all residents of the state," he said.

The chief minister said that after several decades, a government inspired by the ideals of Syama Prasad Mookerjee was formally observing West Bengal Day while giving full recognition to the actual sequence of historical events that resulted in the state's creation.