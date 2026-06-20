Suvendu says 'Paschimbanga Divas' 'destiny-defining day', to be observed officially for first time

KOKLATA: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday described June 20 as one of the most important and destiny-defining days in the history of West Bengal, asserting that his government would officially observe 'Paschimbanga Divas' for the first time by according full recognition to the historical events that led to the state's creation.
In a social media post, Adhikari extended greetings to the people of the state and said the BJP government was committed to restoring what he called the "true historical narrative" behind the formation of West Bengal.
"Today, June 20, is an extremely important day in the history of West Bengal and a destiny-defining day for Bengalis. On this historic day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and saffron salutations to all residents of the state," he said.
The chief minister said that after several decades, a government inspired by the ideals of Syama Prasad Mookerjee was formally observing West Bengal Day while giving full recognition to the actual sequence of historical events that resulted in the state's creation.
"The vile conspiracy to erase our history has come to an end today. An end has come to a dark chapter of vote-bank politics and appeasement," Adhikari said.
He alleged that the previous government had attempted to suppress the significance of the day for political reasons and to ensure that people forgot their roots and the "real heroes" behind the creation of West Bengal.
"Regrettably, the previous government had attempted to completely suppress the importance of this sacred day solely to protect its own vote bank and to serve the politics of brazen appeasement. There was an attempt to wipe out this struggle for Bengali self-identity from the pages of history, so that people would forget their roots and the true heroes behind the backdrop of West Bengal's creation," he said.
"But truth can never be suppressed forever. Our government has corrected that historical mistake and restored Bengal's true history to its rightful place," he said.
Paying tribute to Mookerjee, Adhikari said Bengalis would remain indebted to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder, whose "foresight, leadership and movement ensured that West Bengal remained an integral part of India during the Partition".
"Bengalis are eternally indebted to Syama Prasad Mookerjee. On this special day today, we will remember our great national leader with deep reverence, without whose farsightedness there would be no state called West Bengal on India's map today," the CM said.
"When a terrifying blueprint was being drawn up to completely annex an undivided Bengal into Pakistan, he stood like an unyielding fortress against it. It was due to his unwavering leadership, indomitable movement, and visionary thinking that it became possible to form the state of 'West Bengal' as an inseparable part of India, freed from the clutches of Pakistan," Adhikari said.
The chief minister also remembered Bharat Sevashram Sangha founder Swami Pranabananda Maharaj and other prominent personalities and members of the then Bengal legislature whose efforts and decisions contributed to West Bengal becoming a part of India.
"If they had not created this safe homeland for Bengalis, our culture, language and existence would have faced a grave crisis," Adhikari said.
Calling upon people to draw inspiration from Mookerjee's ideals, he urged them to work towards building a "new, secure and prosperous West Bengal".
June 20 marks the day in 1947 when the Bengal Legislative Assembly voted in favour of the creation of a separate province, paving the way for the formation of West Bengal after the Partition of India.
The BJP government has sought to highlight the date as a landmark moment in the state's history, while the observance of West Bengal Day has remained a subject of political debate in recent years.