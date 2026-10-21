Suvendu reviews Durga Puja immersion arrangements in Kolkata amid heightened security after stampede

Accompanied by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand and Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Smita Pandey, Adhikari took stock of the arrangements at Babughat and discussed measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the immersion process on Bijaya Dashami.

"Additional precautions have been taken, and security arrangements have been strengthened. The NDRF is also involved in security arrangements. Cleaning work will be carried out after the immersions are over," the chief minister said.