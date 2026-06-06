Suvendu announces land handover calendar for railway projects in Bengal

Addressing a joint press conference with Vaishnaw at Nabanna Sabhaghar before a meeting on various projects in the state, Adhikari said relations between the state and the Centre had improved, paving the way for faster execution of railway projects.

"During the previous Trinamool Congress government, there was a 'war-war' situation between the state and the Centre. As a result, railway development in Bengal had come to a standstill. With the change in government, that problem will be resolved," he said.