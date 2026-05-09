Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as first BJP CM of West Bengal, 5 other MLAs sworn in

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders.

Soon after Adhikari's swearing-in, senior BJP leader and party's former state unit chief Dilip Ghosh took oath as a minister in the new cabinet.

BJP MLAs Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Nisith Pramanik and Kshudiram Tudu were also administered the oath as ministers.