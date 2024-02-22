Suspended BSP MP Danish Ali to participate in Cong's Nyay Yatra in Amroha

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, suspended from the Bahujan Samaj Party, will participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in his parliamentary constituency of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Ali will join the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra when it enters his constituency.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ali said, "A hearty welcome to Rahul Gandhi who is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in my parliamentary constituency Amroha on February 24."

"The people of Amroha have always stood with the unifying forces of the country and will leave no stone unturned to make your journey successful," Ali said.

Notably, the Congress had bargained for Amroha in its seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party, and could field Ali from that constituency.

Ali had earlier joined the Nyay Yatra at its starting point in Manipur, saying he would be failing in his duty as a politician if he did not be a part of the "biggest drive for unity and justice".

The yatra will resume on the morning of February 24 from Moradabad and will thereafter cover Amroha, Sambhal, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra districts before entering Dholpur in Rajasthan on Sunday.

The Congress has said February 26 to March 1 will be break days to enable Rahul Gandhi to fulfill his long-standing commitment to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater Cambridge University in the UK on February 27 and February 28, and also to enable him to attend other important meetings in New Delhi.

The yatra will resume from Dholpur at 2 pm on March 2.

It will then cover Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur, and Ujjain, among other districts in Madhya Pradesh.

On March 5 at 2 pm, Rahul Gandhi will have darshan at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. He had last visited the temple on November 29, 2022, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.