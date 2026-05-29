Suspected toxic liquor kills 7 in Pimpri Chinchwad; similar angle being probed in 3 deaths in Pune

A total of eight persons, including a key bootlegger, have been detained in connection with the alleged supply of methanol-laced liquor to the Phugewadi area in Pimpri Chinchwad, said police.

“Following multiple deaths in Phugewadi, we launched a probe. We found that seven persons have died so far due to suspected consumption of toxic liquor, and three others are undergoing treatment,” said Sandip Atole, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), Pimpri Chinchwad.

Test reports, which will confirm the exact cause of the deaths, are awaited, he said.