Suspected militants ambush Manipur CM's advance security convoy, one injured

IMPHAL: Suspected militants ambushed the advance security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Kangpokpi district on Monday morning, leaving one personnel injured, police said.

The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district when it came under attack around 10.30 am near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53, they said.

Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, a police officer said.

The driver of one of the convoy vehicles suffered bullet injuries on his right shoulder, and he is being taken to a hospital in Imphal, the officer said.

“Security forces have reached the ambush site, around 36 km from the state capital, and launched combing operations to trace the gunmen,” he said.

"CM Biren Singh, who is yet to reach Imphal from Delhi, was planning to visit Jiribam to take stock of the situation in the district,” an official told PTI.

Two police outposts, a forest beat office and at least 70 houses were torched in Jiribam by suspected militants on Saturday in a fresh bout of violence in the ethnic strife-torn state.