Suspected Manipur militants gun down four in 2 districts; CM terms attacks on civilians 'cowardly'

The Tamenglong incident occurred at about 4 am leaving two persons dead, while the second one that took place around 12 hours later also claimed two lives.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh expressed deep anguish over the killings, saying that violence against innocent civilians is a cowardly act and unacceptable.

The killings coincided with "Sahnit Ni" of "Black Day", which is observed annually on September 13 by the Kuki community in Manipur to remember the victims of ethnic violence during the Kuki–Naga conflict in the state in the 1990s.

A woman, identified as Lhingngai Singsit, was killed, and her husband Seineih Singsit and infant son were injured in their residence when suspected militants attacked Tollen Kuki village, located near NH-37, which connects Imphal with Jiribam.