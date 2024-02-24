Survey finds 537 undernourished children in Raigad district

ALIBAG: As many as 537 undernourished children were found in Maharashtra's Raigad district in a recent survey of government-run pre-primary schools, a senior official said on Saturday.

The survey, carried out by the health department and tribal welfare department, covered 3,098 `Anganwadi' schools across 15 talukas of the district, said Dr Bharat Bastewad, CEO of Raigad Zilla Parishad in a release here.

The district shares border with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Of the 537, as many as 88 children were found in the ''high range'' of undernourishment, the release added.