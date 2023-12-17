"Surat Diamond Bourse is symbol of New India's strength and resolve": PM Modi

SURAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the Surat Diamond Bourse on Sunday as a symbol of 'New India's strength', and said that the building reflects the resolve and the firm determination his government has taken for the nation's progress.

After inaugurating the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest and most modern center for international diamond and jewelry business, PM Modi said that from now whenever people will talk about the Diamond Bourse around the globe, there will always be a mention of Surat Diamond Bourse.

"Today one more diamond (Surat Diamond Bourse) has been added to Surat. This diamond is supreme. In front of this diamond, the other big buildings will lose their shine," Prime Minister Modi said whilea addressing a public gathering. "Surat Diamond Bourse is showcasing the capabilities of Indian design, Indian designers, Indian material and Indian concepts involved here," he added. PM Modi mentioned that Surat was earlier known as the 'Sun City' but due to the hard work of people here it is now known as the 'Diamond City'.

"Today Surat is among the top 10 developing cities of the world. Surat's street food, skill development work, everything is amazing. Surat was once known as 'Sun City'. But today the people here, with their hard work have made it 'Diamond city," PM Modi said. He further said that students studying environmental sciences and architecture should come and visit this remarkable building. "Students of architecture should be brought here to study the innovative design which has taken place here.

Those studying the environment should also visit to take note of the remarkable features of this green building," he said. "Surat Diamond Bourse will become a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery.

Bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art 'Customs Clearance House' for import and export; a jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and a facility for international banking and safe vaults," an official statement earlier issued by the Prime Minister's office said.

On the the new terminal building which was inaugurated at Surat Airport, the Prime Minister said, "Today the people of Surat and the traders and businessmen here are getting two more gifts. Today itself the new terminal of Surat Airport has been inaugurated and the second big thing that has happened is that now Surat Airport has got the status of International Airport."

"When I used to come here earlier, the airport used to look like a bus station. Now look at the transformation, we have come so far," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat Airport, built at a cost of Rs 353 crore. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week approved the proposal to declare Surat Airport as an international airport.

Surat Airport will not only become a gateway for international travellers but also facilitate seamless export-import operations for the thriving diamond and textile industries.

Surat is currently connected to 14 domestic cities -- Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Goa, Goa Mopa, Belgaum, Pune, Jaipur, Udaipur, Indore, Diu and Kishangarh and internationally via Sharjah to the rest of the world. It is handling more than 252 passenger flight movements per week.