Supreme Court slams Centre for not filing affidavit on plea to control unpredictable fluctuations in airfares

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked the Centre to file an application along with an affidavit giving reasons for why the affidavit has not been filed and why further time was sought for it.

On November 17 last year, the top court sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea by social activist S Laxminarayanan, who sought a robust and independent regulator that ensures transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector.

As soon as the hearing commenced on Thursday, the counsel appearing for the petitioner said no reply has been filed by the Centre yet.