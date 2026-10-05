Supreme Court seeks Centre, states’ response on vacancies, functioning of State Human Rights Commission

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices after taking note of a petition filed by the Association of Retired Judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts of India through advocate Srishti Agnihotri.

The petition, filed on September 21, has sought time-bound directions to the States to fill vacancies in the posts of chairpersons and members of SHRCs in accordance with Section 21 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and the Supreme Court's directions in the case of DK Basu vs State of West Bengal.