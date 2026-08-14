Supreme Court quashes criminal proceedings against comedian Samay Raina, four others over disability remarks

"Once there are genuine efforts, positive results are bound to be there," a Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V ,Mohana said.

"They are very bright youngsters. If they have started working in the positive direction, they will bring positive results," the bench observed.

The top court was hearing pleas, including the one filed by M/s SMA Cure Foundation which works for individuals affected by rare SMA disease.The plea filed by the foundation flagged jokes made by "India's Got Latent" host Mr. Raina and other social media influencers Mr. Goyal, Mr. Ghai, Ms. Thakkar and Mr. Tanwar.

During the hearing, senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing for the foundation, said that pursuant to the top court's order in the matter, these influencers have made "genuine efforts" and have tried to engage with the foundation.

"This matter was going nowhere till this court took a very strong stand last time," Ms. Singh said.While quashing the FIR and related proceedings against them, the bench said the matter concerning these five influencers stands closed.

The top court said it would consider the larger issue concerning the need for issuing comprehensive directions to protect the dignity of disabled.

During the hearing, the CJI observed that on Thursday (August 13, 2026), he and some judges of the top court had the opportunity to interact with a delegation of persons with disabilities.