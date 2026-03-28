Supreme Court deprecates disclosure of identity of minor girl in rape case

In its 2018 judgement in the Nipun Saxena case, the top court had said, "No person can print or publish in print, electronic, social media, etc. the name of the victim or even in a remote manner disclose any facts which can lead to the victim being identified and which should make her identity known to the public at large."

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh attributed lapses in following the ruling to the general indifference of the courts and "possibly even" the lack of awareness of the deep stigma that follows such offences.