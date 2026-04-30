Supreme Court defers to May 8 hearing on PIL alleging banking fraud by Anil Ambani-led ADAG

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing the PIL filed by former bureaucrat E A S Sarma seeking a court-monitored investigation into alleged loan frauds exceeding Rs 40,000 crore by the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) firms led by Anil Ambani.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, said the two central probe agencies have filed fresh status reports in pursuance of directions issued on March 23 in the case.

“The CBI and the ED have filed status reports. The kingpin has not been arrested. Anil Ambani was identified as the kingpin. But nothing has been done yet,” lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the PIL petitioner, said.