Supporters rally against Ramalinga Reddy's resignation from Karnataka cabinet

BENGALURU: Supporters of Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy staged a protest on Friday after he announced his decision to resign as minister, expressing dissatisfaction over the portfolio allocated to him.
Reddy said he had been promised the Bengaluru Development portfolio but was instead made minister for Major and Medium Irrigation.
His announcement triggered protests by his supporters, who voiced their displeasure over the party leadership's decision
In a show of solidarity, they also resigned en masse from their respective positions.
Expressing disappointment, Reddy's supporters alleged that promises made to their leader had not been honoured.
They described him as a soft-spoken and experienced politician capable of handling any department effectively, and argued that the issue was not about seeking power but about keeping commitments.
The resignation came after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar allotted portfolios on Thursday night.
"Twice they called me and promised to give me that (Bengaluru Development) portfolio, but in the end it went to someone else. That is why I feel hurt," Reddy told reporters, while asserting that he would continue in Congress and remain as MLA.
The development marks the first major challenge for the Shivakumar government, which assumed office on Wednesday.
Reddy, an eight-time MLA from Bengaluru, said he had never lobbied for ministerial office or sought any specific department from the party leadership in his five-decade-long political career—and maintained that this held during the latest Cabinet formation as well.
Asked whether he would reconsider if persuaded by the party leadership or offered the portfolio he wanted, Reddy replied with a firm "no".
The veteran leader said he bore no personal grudge against any leader despite his disappointment over the developments.