"A Delimitation Commission involving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar -- a traitor to democratic norms who has already eroded the trust of the people -- will not give anyone any confidence in the process," it said.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said some parties are defending their support for the delimitation bill by arguing that it will lead to a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats across the country.

"They have no clue what gerrymandering they are signing up for. Check Assam's electoral boundaries for reference," he said.

CJP leader Saurav Das said, "If parties in the opposition act in any manner that benefits the BJP and its sinister designs for our democracy, then that will be a grave betrayal of the people. The youth will be paying because of their unholy, principle-less politics."

The outfit reiterated its support for the reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

"Women's reservation has already been passed by Parliament and yet remains unimplemented. Using it as a cover to manipulate electoral boundaries is a cynical distraction from the real issue: the partisan redrawing of India's constituencies," it said.

CJP policy lead Mehr Pasricha said the debate over the number of Lok Sabha seats is diverting attention from issues affecting people.

"Whether the Lok Sabha has 550 MPs or 850 is immaterial to the fact that real issues plaguing the people of India are not making it to the floor of the House -- the education and jobs crisis, toxic air, the disenfranchisement of crores of Indians and women's safety," she said.

"Members of Parliament are busy playing divisive and petty politics that undermine the very institution they sit in," Pasricha said.