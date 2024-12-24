Superfast express special trains announced between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Thiruvananthapuram Central

CHENNAI: Northern Railway has notified the operation of superfast special trains to clear extra rush.

Train No. 04082 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 7.20 pm on December 28, 2024 (Saturday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 7.45 pm the third day (1 Service).

In the return direction, Train No. 04081 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 7.50 am on December 31 (Tuesday) and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 6.45 am the third day (1 Service).

Advance reservation for the above festival special trains comprising five AC two tier coaches, 10 AC three tier coaches, two general second class coaches and a second class coach (disabled-friendly) & Luggage cum brake van each, will open at 8 am on December 25, 2024 (tomorrow) from Southern Railway End, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.