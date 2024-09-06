‘Super beauty’, ‘secret live-in’ proposal: Charge sheet reveals startling details in K’taka fan murder case

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Police charge sheet has revealed that the victim, Renukaswamy, had asked Pavithra Gowda to have a secret live-in relationship with him over messages.

“You are hot. Hi, please send your number. What will you expect from me to see? Shall I send it? Wow, super beauty. Will you be in a secret live-in relationship with me? I will give you Rs 10,000 every month,” reveals the 3,991-page charge sheet submitted to the court in connection with the sensational fan murder case involving Kannada superstar Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda

The charge sheet mentions that Pavithra Gowda, unable to handle the slew of vulgar messages and photos of Renukaswamy’s private parts, asked another accused in the case, Pavan, to deal with Renukaswamy’s messages.

To track down Renukaswamy, Pavan started chatting with him under the guise of Pavithra Gowda.

Accused Pavan chatted with much leniency to dig out his whereabouts and asked Renukaswamy to send his pictures outside the pharmacy shop where he worked.

The police have also mentioned that they have gathered 65 photos in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy.

Sources said Darshan’s counsels are preparing to submit a bail plea in the court as the police have submitted the charge sheet in the case. However, the police are keeping their fingers crossed over witnesses and eyewitnesses in the case.

The watchman of the shed where Renukaswamy was hacked to death, who witnessed the entire sequence of Renukaswamy being brought to the shed and the movements of the accused - including Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda - has recorded his statement and is considered a crucial witness in the case.

The two workers at the shed are considered the second and third eyewitnesses. They have revealed to the police how Renukaswamy was tortured and killed.

Sources said that the investigation revealed Darshan repeatedly kicking Renukaswamy in the chest, resulting in the breaking of his chest bones. Afterwards, Darshan picked him up and flung him into a truck, causing a severe head injury. Then, showing the private part photo sent to Pavithra Gowda, Darshan kicked him in his private parts, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

The attack by Darshan was fatal and resulted in the death of Renukaswamy. The police have quoted the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports in the charge sheet, police sources stated.

The chargesheet also mentions the relationship between Darshan and Pavithra Gowda. Darshan informed the police that he had not married Pavithra Gowda. He claimed that they were in a live-in relationship which has been mentioned in the charge sheet.

The police have also collected photos of a tense Darshan after the murder and talking to the other accused at a star hotel in Mysuru city before being arrested in the case.

The gruesome murder of Darshan's fan, Renukaswamy, took place on June 8 in Bengaluru. Renukaswamy was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death.

After the murder, his body was thrown into a canal. The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.