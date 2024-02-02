Sukhoi, Jaguar, Hawk, Chinook, Apache in exercise Vayu Shakti

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force will be conducting 'Exercise Vayu Shakti-24' on February 17, at the Pokhran Air to Ground Range, near Jaisalmer.

This year, the exercise will see participation by 121 aircraft, including the indigenous Tejas, Prachand and Dhruv. Other participating aircraft would include the Rafale, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Jaguar, Hawk, C-130J, Chinook, Apache and Mi-17, IAF official added.

IAF informed that indigenous Surface to Air Weapon systems Akash and Samar will demonstrate their capability to track and shoot down an intruding aircraft.

The last edition of exercise Vayu Shakti was held on 16 February 2019. The Inidan Air Force (IAF) said that as always, Ex Vayu Shakti will be a riveting demonstration of the offensive and defensive capabilities of the IAF, spanning across day and night. The exercise will also showcase joint operations with the Indian Army.



According to the IAF, 'Exercise Vayu Shakti' will be a demonstration of the IAF's capability to deliver weapons with long range, precision capability as well as conventional weapon accurately, on time and with devastating effect, while operating from multiple air bases.



Special operations by the IAF transport and helicopter fleets, involving the Garuds and Indian Army elements will also be on display, IAF added.

