Suicide due to marital discord not abetment: Bombay HC

The HC’s Nagpur bench, in its order passed last week, held that matrimonial discord is common in domestic life and suicide cannot be attributed to any of the spouses merely because there was a matrimonial dispute. It added there has to be instigation or direct incitement from the accused to the victim to end life.

“In such cases, it cannot be held that due to abetment from one partner the other committed suicide,” the court said.

The bench allowed the plea filed by a 49-year-old woman, a teacher by profession, seeking to quash the abetment of suicide case filed against her in 2019 by the Amravati police.