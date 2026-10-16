Sudha Yadav sworn in as Karnataka Governor

She replaced Thaawar Chand Gehlot, who had been holding the office since July 11, 2021.

Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Vibhu Bakhru administered the oath of office to her at an event held at Lok Bhavan, the Governor's House.

State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh read out the Warrant of Appointment. After the swearing-in, the new governor received the guard of honour.