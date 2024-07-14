Such acts must be condemned in strongest terms: Rahul on assassination attempt on Trump

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed deep concern over the apparent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, and said such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

Trump was injured after being shot in the ear during the apparent assassination attempt at an election rally in Pennsylvania after which a male attacker was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

"I am deeply concerned by the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. Such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Gandhi said in a post on X.

The former Congress president wished Trump a swift and complete recovery.

Trump, 78, was hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear when the suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue in Butler on Saturday, the US Secret Service said.

The attacker killed one spectator at the rally, and two others were critically injured.

Secret Service agents swarmed Trump and ducked behind the podium. Blood could be seen on his right ear of Trump as agents surrounded him and led him off the stage to a waiting vehicle to whisk him away.