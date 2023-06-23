Success of Modi doctrine in diplomacy: Shah on PM's grand welcome at White House

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand welcome at the White House portrays the "success of Modi doctrine in diplomacy.

He added that the honours conferred upon PM Modi are a source of pride for every Indian.

"A grand welcome to PM Narendra Modi Ji at the White House radiates with the success of Modi doctrine in diplomacy. A people's leader at home and a charismatic statesman on the global stage, the accolades bestowed upon Modi Ji are a source of pride for every Indian," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, posting a video of the event on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the White House on Thursday to a ceremonial welcome hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Upon his arrival, an American A cappella group, Penn Masala, performed Shah Rukh Khan's iconic number 'Chhaiya Chhaiya', from Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se', at the White House to welcome PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi received a rousing reception from members of the Indian diaspora and other guests who had gathered in numbers on the South Lawns of the White House.

PM Modi was dressed in a traditional white kurta pyjama paired with a powder blue jacket. Visuals showed huge crowds waving Indian and US flags and chanting "Modi, Modi".

Some people were seen waving banners, one of which read, "Indian American Diaspora welcomes Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi

." A woman, who was among the excited crowd that massed at the South Lawns to welcome PM Modi, told ANI, "I have seen Presidents of many countries visiting the US, but I have never seen such a large crowd gathered here to welcome them.

This crowd here means that he (PM Modi) is doing good." An Indian-origin student produced a soulful violin recital on the balcony of the White House as members of the Indian community waited in anticipation of PM Modi's grand arrival. PM Modi is visiting the USA at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

PM Modi will be in the US from June 21-23, After this, the PM will travel to Egypt for a two-day visit from June 24-25.