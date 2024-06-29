Subsidised food outlets to be open for devotees soon at Tirumala Tirupati

CHENNAI: Following the change of government in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu who visited the Tirupati temple recently, identified the needs of devotees and has promised to improve basic amenities.

He took stock of the facilities and has called for the opening of food outlets with subsidised prices to ensure that all the devotees enjoy quality yet affordable food.

The restaurant owners in the region have been called for a meeting in this regard to discuss methods to improve taste and also take pointers in the way the Janatha canteen operates.

The authorities also plan on having a price cap of food items at all the restaurants that function around the temple area.

Devotees have welcomed this move and have also lauded the move to improve the quality of the laddus that are sold at the temple.

It may be noted that 72,294 devotees visited the temple on Friday and the temple collected Rs 3.39 crores as offerings.

Several devotees offered prayers after waiting in the free entry queue for more than 15 hours.