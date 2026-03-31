Study finds disc filters outperform sand filters for drinking water treatment

Cost-effective, easy integration into existing systems

Speaking to DT Next, Prof Kanmani, HoD-Civil Engineering and Water Resources, Anna University, said contamination from industrial waste along with overexploitation of resources was a major challenge. “Disc filtration technology could significantly improve drinking water quality at low cost. Because it can remove suspended particles and turbidity, it requires a small footprint and minimal backwashing time,” she added.

Researchers also examined practical factors such as space and cost. While disc filters required slightly more space in lab conditions — mainly due to the experimental setup — they proved more cost-effective when considering equipment, construction, and maintenance expenses.

Another key advantage is that disc filters can be easily integrated into existing water treatment plants, reducing the need for major infrastructure changes.

The study concludes that disc filter technology offers a promising alternative for modern drinking water treatment, combining improved efficiency, flexibility, and lower long-term costs. The technology is already being used in wastewater treatment plants.