"Students are not alone": Rahul Gandhi leads INDIA bloc leaders to Gandhi Smriti amid heavy barricading

In an X post, following the INDIA bloc meeting at his residence, Rahul Gandhi said that the opposition stands with the students injured in the police action on July 20.

"Right now, MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance are peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg. We go to remember the students we lost the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak. And we go to stand with the students who lie injured today beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability. India's students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands," he wrote.

The Opposition MPs boarded a bus to head to the Gandhi Smriti.