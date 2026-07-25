Students are India's future, Modi is past; past can never fight future: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking to the media after meeting a group of protesting students at his residence, including a young girl who had injured her leg, Gandhi said their demand for the ouster of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is non-negotiable, and nothing short of it will be acceptable.

Claiming that he had heard that a section of the Union Cabinet is suggesting moving Pradhan to another ministry, Gandhi said any such move will be of no help.

“The demand of the students is to sack Dharmendra Pradhan, and that is non-negotiable,” he said.

“There are three non-negotiable demands (of the students). Dharmendra Pradhan, who is corrupt, incompetent and misaligned, must be sacked,” Gandhi said.