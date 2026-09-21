Student suicide: IIT Bombay's Dean Prof Suryanarayana Doolla removed

The institute's director, Prof Shireesh Kedare, in an official mail, said that Prof Doolla, presently serving as Dean (Administrative Affairs), has been removed from the post, as per officials.

"Any further action will be taken after investigation," the director added.

Earlier, Prof Doolla served as Dean (Student Affairs).

Sahil Ravindra Wakode (22), a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hotel room on the IIT Bombay's Powai campus on Friday evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.