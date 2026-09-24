Student suicide: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, NSUI activities detained during protest outside IIT Bombay

Wakode (22), a second-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination. His parents have claimed that he had told them about caste-based slurs he faced.

Gaikwad, other Congress workers and members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the party's students' wing, staged a protest outside the institute's Powai campus on Thursday.