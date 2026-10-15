Student outfits agitate across Delhi, seek Jantar Mantar's restoration as protest site

Led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, Youth Congress activists marched from Patel Chowk metro station towards Jantar Mantar, raising slogans and waving the national flag and the Congress' Swaraj flag.

The IYC said the demonstration was aimed at defending the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and dissent, arguing that citizens must be able to question those in power. An organisation member said the fight was not merely for permission to protest at Jantar Mantar but to protect democratic space.

Meanwhile, SFI and DYFI activists attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar from Ferozeshah Road, raising slogans such as "Reclaim Jantar Mantar" and "Gyanesh Kumar must resign".

The Left-backed student organisations said Jantar Mantar should be reclaimed as a venue for public demonstrations and asserted that their agitation would continue.

They also said the protest was gaining strength as more people joined the campaign against the denotification of the site and alleged electoral irregularities.

Earlier in the day, the IYC intensified its campaign against Kumar by installing hoardings at several locations in central Delhi, including outside the Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road, Indira Bhawan and the youth wing's national office. The hoardings carried the slogan "Shiv ki Baraat".