Student organisations celebrate Pradhan's resignation, vow to continue stir over other demands

Pradhan earlier announced that he was stepping down from his post to prevent “anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complexities”.

Neha Bora, a PhD scholar at JNU and one of the three AISA members who were on indefinite hunger strike along with activist Sonam Wangchuk, expressed her jubilation on X, saying “Congratulations on the defeat @dpradhanbjp”.

However, many student organisations said they would continue their movement until the National Testing Agency (NTA) is scrapped, and the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, is withdrawn.