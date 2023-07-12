Student kills self, coaching firm booked

KOTA: Police booked a coaching institute for abetment of suicide in connection with the death of an IIT-JEE aspirant who allegedly hanged himself in his PG room, officials said on Tuesday. This is said to be the fifteenth suicide by a coaching student in Kota so far this year. Bhadur Singh (17) of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh was found dead in his room in Mahaveer Nagar-II on Friday night, said police, adding that a suicide note was recovered. He was preparing for the IIT-JEE exam in a coaching institute in Vigyan Nagar area of Kota for the last two months. His brother Jai Bhim Singh accused the institute of harassing Bhadur.

The police lodged a case of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of IPC against the institute authorities on Sunday night, said Mahaveer Nagar circle inspector Paramjeet Singh. Bhadur was allegedly suspended following a scuffle with another student. Jai Bhim complained that the institute did not revoke the suspension despite tendering an apology, which caused depression and distress that forced him to end his life, circle officer DSP Harshraj Singh said.

Though he did not name the institute in the complaint, Jai Bhim told the media after the autopsy on Sunday that Bhadur was taking coaching lessons at Physics Wallah Vidhyapeeth.