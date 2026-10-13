Student group takes out march to 'reclaim' Jantar Mantar, demands release of CJP leaders

The protesters, associated with student organisation Disha, called on citizens -- particularly youths -- to gather at Connaught Place in large numbers, and "reclaim Jantar Mantar".

CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday morning while they were trying to enter Jantar Mantar.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said several other members had also been picked up by police.