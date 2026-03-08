Student attacks classmates at residential school in Karnataka, one dead

The incident took place at the school hostel on Saturday night, they said.

The deceased boy was a native of Andhra Pradesh. The body was shifted to the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, for post-mortem.

According to officials, an investigation is underway to determine the motive and weapon used for the incident. A search is also on to nab the accused student, who apparently fled the scene immediately.

"Nine students were under the supervision of a social science teacher (also hostel warden) on Saturday night. The student (accused), in a fit of rage, attacked everyone randomly... unfortunately, one student died and seven others are undergoing treatment," Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Ballari Range P S Harsha said.